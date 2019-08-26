Third Point builds stake in EssilorLuxottica - Reuters

The Third Point hedge fund has amassed a stake in eye wear and lenses maker EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY), Reuters reports.

Third Point has a track record of calling on operational improvements at companies where their stock could be buoyed by a different strategy, although is not clear what stance Daniel Loeb's hedge fund will adopt on how EssilorLuxottica should be run, according to the report.

EssilorLuxottica said last month it would acquire Dutch opticians group GrandVision for up to €7.2B ($8B) in cash.