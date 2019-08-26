PDC Energy to buy SRC Energy in $1.7B stock deal

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) agrees to acquire SRC Energy (NYSEMKT:SRCI) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$1.7B, including $685M in net debt.

Under the deal terms, SRC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 PDC shares for each SRC share, for an implied value of $3.99/share based on the Aug. 23 closing price; PDC shareholders will own ~62% of the combined company when the deal closes.

PDC estimates ~$800M in pro forma free cash flow from Q3 2019 through year-end 2021, assuming $55/bbl Nymex crude.

PDC also says it has increased and extended its existing stock buyback program to $525M from $200M, with a target completion date of year-end 2021.