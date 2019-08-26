Evofem Bio completes mid-stage AMPREVENCE trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) has completed its AMPREVENCE, the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating Amphora, a Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R), for the prevention of acquisition of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women (as primary and secondary endpoints, respectively).

The trial enrolled 860 women who had been treated for chlamydia or gonorrhea in the four months preceding enrollment in the study.

Subjects were randomized to either Amphora or placebo vaginal gel treatment arms.

Evofem plans to resubmit the Amphora NDA for prevention of pregnancy and vaginal lubrication in Q4 2019. If approved, it plans to launch Amphora in 2020.

Top-line data is expected in November 2019.