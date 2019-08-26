Amgen to acquire Celgene's Otezla for $13.4B

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has agreed to acquire global rights to Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) psoriasis med Otezla (apremilast) for $13.4B in cash. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is divesting the PDE4 inhibitor in order to receive regulatory sign-off on its merger with Celgene. The transaction is contingent on the FTC's blessing on the merger, its closing and satisfaction of other closing conditions.

BMY expects the tie-up to be completed by year-end.

Otezla accounted for 11.2% of CELG's Q2 revenues.