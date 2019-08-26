Verisk to acquire Genscape for $364M

Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) to acquire Genscape, wholly owned by DMGT for $364M in cash.

Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business, and will enhance Wood Mackenzie’s existing sector intelligence in energy data and analytics.

“The agreement also increases the growth potential for our business,” added Anderson. “There is limited overlap between Wood Mackenzie’s customer base and the 1,300 customers that Genscape serves. This creates a significant opportunity to use our existing solutions for cross-sell to customers of the two businesses and particularly to integrate our proprietary data sets for new analytical insights.”