Seaport sees 25% upside in Canopy Growth in premarket analyst action
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) initiated with Neutral rating at BTIG Research.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) initiated with Market Perform and $12 (24% upside) price target at BMO. Initiated with Neutral rating and $11 price target at CIBC. Initiated with Outperform rating and $20 price target at Cowen and Company.
- Profound Medical (OTCQX:PRFMF) initiated with Outperform rating and C$4 (344% upside) price target.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (45% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 1% premarket.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (766% upside) price target at Dawson James Securities. Shares up 10% premarket.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) upgraded to Buy with a $31 (25% upside) price target at Seaport. Shares up 2% premarket.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) downgraded to Neutral with a $30 (13% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.