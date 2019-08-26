Stifel to buy B&F Capital Markets

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) agrees to acquire B&F Capital Markets, a company that provides regional and community banks with interest rate swap capabilities.

Deal is expected to close in Q3 2019.

Through strategic partnerships, B&F initiates, develops, and grows interest rate derivative programs to hedge interest rate risk for the bank’s commercial borrowers.

"We believe that the combination of B&F’s unique product offering and Stifel’s expansive client base of regional banks will offer significant growth opportunities,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, chairman and CEO of Stifel.