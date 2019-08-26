Stifel to buy B&F Capital Markets

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) agrees to acquire B&F Capital Markets, a company that provides regional and community banks with interest rate swap capabilities.
Deal is expected to close in Q3 2019.
Through strategic partnerships, B&F initiates, develops, and grows interest rate derivative programs to hedge interest rate risk for the bank’s commercial borrowers.
"We believe that the combination of B&F’s unique product offering and Stifel’s expansive client base of regional banks will offer significant growth opportunities,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, chairman and CEO of Stifel.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox