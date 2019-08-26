Transalta resolves Sundance B and C PPA dispute

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) will get the full amount it was seeking from the Balancing Pool for the remaining payment related to the termination of the Sundance B and C Power Purchase Arrangements, as the result of arbitration over the matter.

The amount will be equal to C$58.8M (US$43.9M) (including GST payable) from the Balancing Pool, plus interest.

This payment relates to TransAlta's historical investments in certain mining and corporate assets that the company believed should have been included in the net book value calculation of the PPA's that had been disputed by the Balancing Pool.