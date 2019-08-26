Arcadia Bio up 24% premarket on high fiber wheat deal
Aug. 26, 2019 7:26 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)RKDABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) is up 24% premarket on the heels of its binding term sheet agreement with Arista Cereal Technologies and Bay State Milling Company for commercialization of its high fiber resistant starch wheat in North America, Europe and parts of Asia.
- Under the terms of the binding agreement, Bay State Milling will become the exclusive commercial partner for Arcadia's high fiber wheat in North America, while Arista receives exclusive rights under Arcadia's intellectual property in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and South Korea.
- Arcadia will continue to market its high fiber wheat under its GoodWheat portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients in other international markets.
- The agreement resolves an intellectual property dispute between the three companies over Arcadia's high fiber wheat. The agreement earns Arcadia royalties for sales of its wheat varieties in North America by Bay State Milling, plus additional considerations.