Macau GGR estimated to have fallen 4% in August

Bernstein estimates Macau gross gaming revenue fell 4% Y/Y for the first 25 days of August to 824M patacas.

The firm notes GGR improved compared to July amid a normal hold rate in the VIP segment. The impact from the Hong Kong protests on Macau traffic is believed to have been minimal.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.