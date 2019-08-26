The Medicines Co. up 24% premarket on positive inclisiran data

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ORION-11, evaluating twice-yearly dosing of inclisiran aimed at reducing LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The study met all primary and secondary endpoints.

Detailed data will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Paris on Monday, September 2.

Data readouts from ORION-9 and ORION-10 should happen next month. A long-term extension study, ORION-8, is currently enrolling patients who have completed the Phase 3s.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, September 2, at 8:00 am ET to discuss results from ORION-11.

Inclisiran is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors (like Amgen's Repatha and Regeneron and Sanofi's Praluent), PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. MDCO is collaborating with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on its development under a 2013 agreement.