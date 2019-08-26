GoPro +3% after updating on 'minimal' tariff impact

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) says it doesn't believe tariffs will impact financial results for the second half of the year because most of its U.S. bound camera production will come from Mexico during the period.

The company began production in Guadalajara, Mexico in June for cameras to sell in the U.S. "This shift, along with proactive inventory realignment and global channel management supports our goals of driving growth, protecting our balance sheet and neutralizing the impact of tariffs," notes CFO Brian McGee.

GPRO +3.33% premarket to $4.09

Source: Press Release