Ivy Brain Tumor Center collaborates with Salarius Pharmaceuticals to develop new cancer treatment for glioblastoma

The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) announces a partnership to test Salarius’ therapeutic candidate, Seclidemstat, for the treatment of glioblastoma.

The organizations will launch a pre-clinical study, evaluating the effect of targeting LSD1 (lysine-specific histone demethylase 1A).

Seclidemstat is currently being tested in a Phase 1 study for refractory or relapsed Ewing’s sarcoma and a Phase 1 study for Advanced Solid Tumors.

If the pre-clinical phase will provide sufficient evidence for positive drug effects, the program will move to the subsequent clinical evaluation.