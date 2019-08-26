Vici +1.3% after Morgan Stanley turns bullish

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) gains 1.3% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen upgrades the stock to overweight from equal-weight on upside potential from Eldorado Resorts' (NASDAQ:ERI) acquisition of Vici's main tenant, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

"The combined CZR-ERI would generate excess free cash flow after lease payments, while CZR would not have," Allen writes.

Investors "don't fully appreciate" Vici's improving total addressable market, or its competitive positioning, he wrote.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Buy (10 Buy, 3 Outperform, 2 Hold).

