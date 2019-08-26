Wild action on GameStop continues

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is up 4.68% in premarket trading to $3.83 as the volatile trading on the retailer continues. There have been notable swings up and down ever since Michael Burry went public with his recommendation on the stock almost a week ago.

Barron's reissued Burry's long thesis in its weekend publication, which may have attracted the attention of some investors.

Of interest to GME followers, Seeking Alpha author Vince Martin posted a deep dive on GameStop on Friday and seemed to poke a few holes in the Big Long from The Big Short guy.