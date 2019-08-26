Steel Dynamics downgraded at Longbow on lost pricing momentum

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -0.8% pre-market as Longbow Research downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, saying confidence in the company's ability to meet or beat H2 expectations is eroding.

Longbow says its recent talks with steel distributors show slowing carbon sheet demand growth and resistance from customers on accepting current prices, Longbow says.

The firm lowers its hot-rolled coil steel pricing estimates by $30/ton to $580-$585/ton for 2020 and says falling sheet pricing is a negative for all steel producers, but U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) is the most exposed vs. peers.

ETF: SLX

STLD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.