Trovagene up 1% premarket on positive onvansertib data

Thinly traded nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to positive data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating onvansertib, combined with Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and prednisone, in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. The results were presented at the Asia-Pacific Prostate Cancer Conference in Melbourne, Australia.

The company says the data showed onvansertib's efficacy in patients resistant to Zytiga, including those with a highly aggressive and difficult-to-treat type of tumor called AR-V7.

Trovagene in-licensed onvansertib from Nerviano Medical Sciences in 2017.