Bio-Path doses patient in amended mid-stage prexigebersen trial; shares up 5% premarket

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) announces patient dosing in its amended Phase 2 trial of prexigebersen for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as announced in March 2019.

The key change in the amended study is the inclusion of patients with high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and refractory/relapsed AML patients.

The restructured Phase 2 trial has two cohorts of patients. The study will include a total of six patients for a safety assessment of prexigebersen and decitabine. To date, the Company has enrolled five evaluable patients.

Assuming a successful completion of this safety assessment, the study will then modify testing of both cohorts of patients to add venetoclax to the prexigebersen/decitabine combination treatment.

After a six-patient safety assessment, the Company intends to commence the efficacy segment of this trial. Each cohort will include 19 evaluable patients that would assess whether the treatment efficacy of the combination of prexigebersen/decitabine/ venetoclax exceeds the efficacy of current standard-of-care therapy with statistical significance. Upon such favorable data, Bio-Path would petition the FDA for accelerated approval.