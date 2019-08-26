Qualcomm +2.0% as analysts see court stay as 'major win'

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) gains 2.0% in premarket trading after a federal appeals court ruled that the chipmaker won't have to renegotiate patent licenses while appealing an antitrust ruling.

Mizuho Securities, which rates QCOM neutral, calls the ruling a "major win" and should be a near-term positive for the stock.

Morgan Stanley ((overweight)) says the news indicates a "higher likelihood that the ruling will ultimately be overturned."

Canaccord Genuity ((buy)) says, though there's "increased uncertainty on Qualcomm's future royalty rates," it has a "strong chance to maintain its current licensing business."