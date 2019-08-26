Apple's ability to navigate tariffs underappreciated, J.P. Morgan analyst says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +1.5% pre-market as shares seek to rebound from Friday's 4.6% shellacking in the wake of China's retaliatory tariffs on another $75B of U.S. goods.

Pres. Trump "ordered" U.S. companies to begin looking for alternatives to manufacturing in China, which would be a "gut punch" to Apple, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said Friday.

"In a best case scenario, Apple would be able to move away 5%-7% of iPhone production out of China" over the course of 18 months and would require three years to move 20% out, Ives wrote, which is still less than the 25% of iPhone production the company needs for its domestic U.S. market.

But reiterating his Overweight rating and $243 price target on the shares, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee thinks AAPL's ability to navigate China headwinds may be underappreciated.

Chatterjee estimates a 10% tariff would result in an 8% annualized earnings impact if AAPL decided to absorb it completely, but the company has a "silver lining" from the decline in memory prices, which likely will offset a large portion of the tariffs even if the company kept retail prices consistent for 2019 iPhones relative to 2018 phones.