Slack advances 1.0% after picking up two bulls

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) rises 1.0% in premarket trading after Moness Crespi analyst Brian White initiates coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation, on strong growth potential.

Sets $39 price target.

Expects organizations around the world to "increasingly equip their employees" with Slack, which he says has "clearly struck a chord as a collaboration tool."

Separately, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brent Bracelin rates Slack at overweight with a $44 price target; notes that the company is "well positioned" to post strong results.

SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 4 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish) contrasts with the Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (7 Buy, 1 Outperform, 7 Hold, 1 Sell).