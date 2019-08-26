MACs issues LCDs for Inspire Medical proposing coverage of Inspire Therapy
Aug. 26, 2019
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announces that two draft Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) were published proposing coverage of Inspire therapy.
- The Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) issuing these first two policies are Noridian and Palmetto. Formal review meetings will be conducted in September and October, respectively. Final policies are expected to be issued in 2020.
- Both draft LCDs state that for individuals with obstructive sleep apnea who are treated with hypoglossal nerve stimulation, the evidence is sufficient to determine that the technology results in a meaningful improvement in the net health outcomes when utilized as outlined in the LCDs.
- The criteria for potential patients identified in the draft policy are closely aligned with the approved FDA indication statement for Inspire therapy.