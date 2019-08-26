IQVIA recommends shareholders reject “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) has received a notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment to purchase up to 1M IQVIA common shares at $148.35/share in cash. The offer is for ~0.51% of the common shares outstanding.

IQVIA recommends shareholders to not tender their shares into the tender offer, because the offer is at a price below the current market price for IQVIA’s shares. IQVIA is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the mini-tender offer documentation.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5% of a company’s outstanding shares. Consequently, TRC Capital can avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. SEC rules that apply to offers for more than 5% of a company’s shares outstanding.

IQVIA recommends shareholders who have not responded to TRC Capital’s offer take no action. Shareholders who already have tendered may withdraw shares at any time prior to 12:01 a.m., New York City time, on September 18, 2019.