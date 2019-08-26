CyrusOne to expand Data Canopy data center network

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) signs a pact with Data Canopy to expand their data center network to include Cincinnati, OH; Dallas, TX; Raleigh, NC, and Santa Clara, CA, upon its completion.

“Partnering with Data Canopy allows us to provide access to enhanced services in our data centers that adhere to evolving industry and customer needs,” Scott Hanna, VP East Region of CyrusOne.

Data Canopy provides hybrid infrastructure that's designed to reduce the cost and complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments by connecting, storing, and securing physical and virtual infrastructure.

“The newly announced locations extend our colocation hosting as well as private and public cloud capabilities,” said Data Canopy CEO Ryan Barbera.