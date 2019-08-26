Curaleaf inks sale-leaseback transaction for $28.3M
Aug. 26, 2019
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) has signed a sale-leaseback agreement with Freehold Properties valued at ~$28.3M for six of its properties in Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
- As a result of the transaction, Curaleaf will have sold a portion of its real estate assets while retaining use of the properties for cultivation, processing and retail, respectively.
- The sale price of $28.3M covers initial investment plus all tenant improvements made to date and the proceeds will go towards Curaleaf's continued expansion in the U.S.
- In addition, Curaleaf intends to access further real estate capital to finance additional operational facilities and certain current expansionary construction projects.