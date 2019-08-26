Anaplan +3.5% as KeyBanc sees new customer wins

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is up 3.5% premarket after a pre-earnings note from KeyBanc highlights what looks like a string of customer wins.

Analyst Brent Bracelin looked at jobs data and prior disclosures to surmise the company may be adding Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Cardinal Health, ConocoPhillips and Mattel as customers. He's growing more confident in subscription revenue growth that could hit 36% for the July quarter.

Sell-side analysts rate it an Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall.

Anaplan reports earnings before the opening bell tomorrow; consensus expectations are for an EPS of -$0.16 on revenues of $78.27M.