Oaktree CEO to be succeeded by Panossian

Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) announce that their CEO and chief investment officer, Edgar Lee, resigned for personal reasons, effective Sept. 30, 2019.

At both firms, Armen Panossian will succeed Lee as CEO and investment chief.

Also, Chief Operating Officer Matt Pendo is named president, effective immediately; he'll continue to serve as COO.

Panossian, managing director and head of Oaktree’s Performing Credit organization, has spent more than 12 years at the firm, including most recently as Head of Liquid Credit and Portfolio Manager of Oaktree’s U.S. Senior Loan strategy.