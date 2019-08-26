Xilinx -1.4% as KeyBanc cuts targets on cloud FPGA delay

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is 1.4% lower out of today's open after KeyBanc trimmed its target, expecting Microsoft has delayed a launch of FPGA-as-a-Service.

The field-programmable gate array that Xilinx invented has been emerging as a data-center cloud application, as cloud adoption has many hardware vendors looking at their offerings "as a service."

Microsoft is still engaged with Xilinx to deploy Alveo onto Azure, analyst John Vinh writes, but he says that timeline has been delayed to early next year from a planned Q4 launch.

KeyBanc cut its Xilinx price target to $130 from $140 (currently implying 30.5% upside) while staying Overweight.

Sell-side analysts rate Xilinx Outperform on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.