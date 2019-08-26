Stocks jump as Trump walks back Friday remarks

Stocks open higher after Pres. Trump moved to soothe investor nerves by asserting that China had called to restart trade talks; S&P +0.8% , Dow and Nasdaq both +0.9% .

Talks already had been scheduled for September, but it's fair to wonder if the discussions would have gone forward after Trump's angry remarks Friday about China and Fed Chairman Powell and that he would increase tariff rates on Chinese imports.

"The president is trying to walk back" his Friday remarks that sent stocks plunging, said National Securities chief market strategist Art Hogan. "Whether or not he [had] a phone call with China doesn't matter. The point is that he is attempting to keep the September meeting scheduled and get back to the negotiating bit."

Tariff-sensitive stocks including Apple ( +1.6% ) and Boeing ( +1.2% ) jumped at the open, and chipmakers including Intel ( +0.7% ), Qualcomm ( +0.5% ), Advanced Micro Devices ( +2.4% ) and Nvidia ( +1.1% ) also are higher.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors trade higher, with gains ranging from +0.6% (real estate) to +1.1% (information technology).

The U.S. Treasury market reacted strongly to Trump's comments, as the 10-year yield currently is up a basis point to 1.53% after falling to 1.45% in overnight action, and the two-year yield is flat at 1.52%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.98.

European markets remain mixed, with France's CAC +0.5% and Germany's DAX +0.4% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -2.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2% .