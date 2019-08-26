Cole Haan aims for IPO

Cole Haan confirms that the company is prepping for an IPO.

"Based on the momentum we have generated in the business and the opportunities we believe are before Cole Haan, we have determined that now is the time to prepare for an initial public offering of the company's shares," says Cole Haan CEO Jack Boys.

PE-owned Cole Haan generated revenue of $687M and EBITDA of $95M during its last fiscal year/

The last U.S. footwear IPOs were Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Heelys in 2006.