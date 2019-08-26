Jianpu Technology -5.8% as Q3 revenue guidance disappoints

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) slumps 5.8% after Q2 results miss estimates and Q3 revenue forecast trails the sole analyst estimate due to an "uncertain and challenging" external environment and lagging effects from its voluntary app suspension.

Sees Q3 revenue of RMB 300M-RMB 320M ($42M-$45M); compares with a single analyst estimate of $93.9M.

Q2 non-GAAP adjusted net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, of RMB 56.9M ($8.3M) compares with adjusted net loss of RMB 28.5M in the year-ago period.

Q2 GAAP loss per share of 3 cents misses the 2-cent loss average estimate of two analysts.

Total revenue of $52.8M misses the $56.9M estimate of one analyst; Q2 revenue of RMB 362.3M fell from RMB 490.4M a year earlier.

Q2 credit card volume of 1.9M increased 19% Y/Y from 1.6M in Q2 2018; number of loan applications of 5.7M fell 73% Y/Y from a year ago.

