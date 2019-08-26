Mexico nears deal to allow pipeline project to begin operations - WSJ

The Mexican government has reached a preliminary agreement with four energy firms to resolve a months-long conflict over natural gas pipeline contracts, WSJ reports.

Under the deal terms, which could be announced as early as tomorrow, Mexico will pay higher fees to ship gas through the pipelines for the next 10 years but ultimately will realize nominal savings of ~$600M, according to the report.

If approved, the agreement would allow the South Texas- Tuxpan marine pipeline, which was completed in June but has not yet started pumping natural gas, to begin operations.