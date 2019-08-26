More on OSI Systems's Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

OSI Systems (OSIS +0.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $308.38M, with Products revenue of $224.05M (+10.2% Y/Y); and Services revenue of $84.33M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Security division reported a strong quarter, driven by growth in cargo and RTT® sales, revenues reached $195.42M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 144 bps to 36.7%; and operating income i mproved by 528 bps to 9%.

Operating cash flow during the quarter was $31.4M, compared to $17.3M a year ago.

Q4 Company's book-to-bill ratio for equipment and related services (non-turnkey) was ~1.0.

Company’s backlog was $911M as of June 30, 2019, with strong booking in the Healthcare division.

FY20 Outlook: Revenues in range of $1.235B to $1.27B; and Non-GAAP EPS in range of $4.58 to $4.80.

Previously: OSI Systems EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 26)