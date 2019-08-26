RBC focuses on costs, trading risk amid trading slump

Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.4% ) is turning to cost management and reducing trading risk to offset a drop in revenue at its investment bank amid an industrywide downturn, Bloomberg reports.

In its fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019, RBC Capital Markets revenue fell 5.7% Y/Y to C$2.03B (US$1.53B) as investment-banking fees suffered from slowing acquisition activity and stock sales.

“If fee pools and revenue pools are down, that is something that we are going to have to contend with by driving efficiencies, investing in technology, and making sure that we continue to attract talented people,” Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger told Bloomberg last week.

It's also working to lower risks in its trading book. Average value at risk decreased to C$23M from C$34M at the end of April due to lower fixed-income inventories in Q2 and lower market volatility in H1.

The outlook may be brightening for investment-banking fees. Royal Bank "has a strong investment-banking pipeline," including some "marquee deals," Bolger said.

As for big deals expected in the next two quarters, the bank is in "much better shape than we were coming into this quarter," Doug McGregor, head of RBC Capital Markets, told analysts last week.

