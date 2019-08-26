Zhaojin Mining eyes doubling of gold output through overseas M&A

  • Zhaojin Mining (OTCPK:ZHAOF) aims to double production of the precious metal as early as 2024 on the back of overseas acquisitions and may look for deals below $500M
  • Zhaojin currently produces ~650,000 ounces/year of gold, and targets ~1.3M ounces annually, in the next five to eight years,
  • The company is looking for M&A opportunities in Australia, as well as in Canada but says problem in Canada is political tension with China.
  • Zhaojin has 9.9% stake in Vancouver-based Sabina Gold & Silver, purchased for C$66.1M in January 2018.
