Fortescue racks up record profit, sees strong China demand

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF -1% ) has reported a record net profit after tax of $3.19B for the full year ended June, nearly triple the year-ago profit, and underlying EBITDA soared 90% to also hit a record $6B, thanks to the surge in iron ore prices.

While full-year iron ore shipments fell 1% Y/Y to 167.7M metric tons, higher iron ore prices drove a 48% surge in revenues to $9.96B at an average $65/mt.

The strong results helped the company double its final dividend to A$0.24/share from its prior-year payout.

"What underpins our confidence in the outlook is that we have seen China's steel production up 9% in the first seven months of the year and we are still seeing strong demand for our products," CEO Elizabeth Gaines says but concedes China's rapid rise in steel production may slow due to seasonal measures to contain air pollution and ahead of China’s 70th anniversary celebrations.