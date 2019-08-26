Iamgold restarts Rosebel mining operations
Aug. 26, 2019 11:02 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)IAGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Iamgold (IAG +1.9%) says operations have resumed in the northern pits of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname, after activity was suspended earlier this month when an illegal miner gained access to the site and died following an incident with police.
- IAG says active operations in Rosebel's southern pits and mine development activities at the Saramacca joint venture project remain suspended.
- IAG recently cut its full-year production guidance to reflect the suspension of mining activities at Rosebel, now forecasting 765K-810K oz. compared with the previous outlook of 810K-870K oz.