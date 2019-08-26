Sinopec's 1H profit falls 25% over lower refining margins

China Petroleum and Chemical (SNP +0.2% ) reported 24.7% Y/Y drop in earnings to RMB31.34B in 1H 2019, dampened by rapid growth of domestic refining capacity and waning demand for refined products.

The company said that domestic demand of refined oil products continued to grow in 1H, but competition in the market was extremely fierce with ample supplies.

Also, demand for refined oil products were tepid amid stagnating car sales and an economic slowdown.

Average profit margins was RMB383/tonne down 29.6% Y/Y; oil throughput was 123.92M tonnes.

The company produced 141.68M barrels of crude oil, down 1.4%, and 509.5B cubic feet of natural gas, up 7%

Sinopec expects to produce 142M barrels of crude oil, and 507B cubic feet of natural gas in 2H 2019

