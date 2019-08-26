Chinese 'want to make a deal very badly', Trump says

"I think they want to make a deal very badly," President Trump said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of the G-7 meeting in Biarritz, France.

He said that China's vice chairman issued a statement that he wanted a deal made under "calm conditions," something Trump said he agreed with.

Trump said soon the U.S. Treasury will have collected more than $100B in tariffs on Chinese goods.

He says China has lost 3M jobs and their "chain" is breaking (probably meaning supply chain).

"I don't think they have a choice," Trump said, adding that he didn't mean that as a threat.

In another area where tensions may have eased, Trump said he'd be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani "if the circumstance were correct."

"I think we're ultimately going to make a deal with China" may make a deal with Iran, as well, Trump said.