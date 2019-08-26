Vanity Fair throws a spotlight on SolarCity

Tesla's (TSLA +1.3% ) gamble on SolarCity is the subject of a deep dive by Vanity Fair's Bethany McLean.

McLean outlines some of the financial engineering taking place at SolarCity and the plant in Buffalo, as well as the growing doubts about the future of the business. Elon Musk and his promises about SolarCity are also discussed in depth.

"The controversy over SolarCity, which has dovetailed with questions about Musk’s mountain of debt and profit shortfalls, offers a window into the mind-set of America’s most outlandish and unpredictable CEO," writes McLean.

The VF piece arrives amid growing consumer complaints about SolarCity and Walmart's lawsuit against Tesla over faulty solar panels.