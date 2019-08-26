Sasol sees Lake Charles FY 2020 earnings cut in half from prior guidance
Aug. 26, 2019 11:33 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)SSLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sasol (SSL +1.3%) sharply lowers expected earnings from its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana after technical difficulties and schedule pressures forced it to push back operational dates for a number of its units.
- SSL now expects EBITDA for the embattled project during FY 2020 (ended June 2020) of $150M-$300M, vs. prior guidance of $300M-$350M.
- The company maintains its cost guidance for Lake Charles at $12.6B-$12.9B, but the project initially was expected to cost $8.9B in 2014 and has seen numerous delays and cost increases.
- SSL delayed the release of its annual financial results earlier this month, citing possible "control weaknesses" at the project.