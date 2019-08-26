New Overstock.com CEO looks to the future

New Overstock.com (OSTK -9.6% ) CEO Jonathan Johnson tells Barron's that the company is in no rush to sell the retail business even with conversation having taken place with multiple potential buyers - including online retailers, traditional retailers and PE firms.

Johnson states none of the deal talks reached a level that required public disclosure.

In response to questions about any negative impact to the company from his predecessor, Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne, Johnson stays civil. "Patrick set this ship on the right course, and while there’s a new hand at the tiller, the course isn’t going to change," he notes.

Johnson confirms that all of Overstock.com's cryptocurrency plans are still in place.