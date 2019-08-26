Frontline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.6M (-39.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fro has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.