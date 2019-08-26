J. M. Smucker Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sjm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.