Eaton Vance Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $432.69M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ev has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.