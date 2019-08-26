Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.29B (-6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.