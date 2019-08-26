Catalent Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $721.03M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctlt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.