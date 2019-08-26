Bank of Nova Scotia Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.85 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.86B (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BNS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.