Momo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $584.68M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MOMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.

