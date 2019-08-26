Bank of Montreal Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.49 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.81B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bmo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.